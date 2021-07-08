Vegetable vendor killed in accident at Delhi’s Darya Ganj, cab driver held

Initial enquiry revealed that the driver, Sachin Singh (25), was looking into his phone to check for directions when he got distracted, lost control of the wheel, and allegedly hit Kallu (55) and Kanjhi (68).

A 55-year-old vegetable vendor died while another vendor sustained severe injuries after a car allegedly hit them in Delhi’s Darya Ganj early on Thursday. Police said the men had set up their cart and were resting at the sabzi mandi when the accused, a cab driver, allegedly hit them.

The driver was arrested from the spot. Police said there were passengers inside the cab when the accident took place.

Initial enquiry revealed that the driver, Sachin Singh (25), was looking into his phone to check for directions when he got distracted, lost control of the wheel, and allegedly hit Kallu (55) and Kanjhi (68). The impact was such that the victims were dragged from their cart on to the footpath.

Police received a call around 3.45 am from vendors at the mandi. A senior police officer said, “After the accident, there was chaos at the market. The two injured men were rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital where Kallu was declared dead on arrival. Kanjhi sustained severe head injuries and was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.”

Police found Singh at the spot while the passengers had left. He was arrested and a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against him. His Swift Dzire has been seized. Police will conduct an examination to ascertain if he was under influence of alcohol.

During questioning, Singh said he was trying to open the Maps application on his phone and check for directions. The phone was on his lap and he was looking at it when the car hit the old men and dragged them for 30-40 metres.

Kallu lived with his family in Seemapuri. He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His children told police that he left for work around midnight, and had been working as a vegetable vendor for the last 30 years. Police said Kanjhi lives in Jahangirpuri and his family has been informed about the accident.