Veganism shows up as one of the most attractive interests on Tinder

In 2022, it’s time we agree that when it comes to dating, lifestyle choices and values have a huge impact. Tinder has revealed new insights about its members in India who are increasingly trying to find like-minded environment lovers and are focused on values-based dating. Over one third of young adult daters in a recent survey* stated that matching with someone who cares about the environment is very important to them. In fact, internal data** shows female members on the app find being vegan as one of the most attractive interests in a potential match. Not only that, ‘environmentalism’ and ‘gardening’ are amongst the top attractive interests that women swipe on while looking for a match. Moreover, climate references in bios are also growing with ‘Eco-conscious’ and ‘Sustainability’ increasing by 2X*** in bios. It’s clear that making sustainable lifestyle choices could not only be great for the planet but your dating life too!

This World Vegan Month, Masterchef India finalist Megha Jhunjhunwala shares three recipes to help young adults impress their #Vegantine for their next date.

Complement your simplicity with a side of extra with this creamy, earthy & savoury, main dish ?

Mushroom Risotto with Cracked Wheat

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup raw cracked wheat or Dalia

1/2 kg fresh mushrooms cut into halves (king oyster & shiitake or just button)

1 minced onion

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tablespoons roughly chopped parsley/basil

3 tablespoon olive oil

3 cups vegetable stock

1/2 cup plant-based milk

1/2 cup vegan cheese (optional)

PREPARATION:

1. Heat a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Once shimmering, add the mushrooms. Cook for 4-5 minutes, until mushrooms are nicely browned. Reduce the heat to medium.

2. Add the herbs & garlic and season with salt. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add milk to the pan and season with a pinch of salt and pepper and cook for 2 more minutes. Turn off the heat and set aside.

3. Cook the risotto in a large nonstick saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Once hot, add the onions and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until translucent. Add the cracked wheat and stir quickly until all of the grains are well-coated for 60 to 90 seconds.

4. Ladle in 1 cup (240 mL) of the warm vegetable broth and stir frequently. Once it has absorbed the liquid, add the next round of broth, 1 cup at a time. Continue this process stirring about every 30 seconds and adding more broth when most of the liquid is absorbed for about 20 minutes until the risotto is slightly firm and creamy..

5. Transfer the cooked mushrooms to the risotto and stir through for a few minutes. Remove from the heat, and then stir in vegan cheese, if using. Taste for seasonings. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley and serve.

Earn all the brownie points with this tender & moist dessert to delight your date.

Vegan Chocolate Cake

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 3/4 cups sugar

3/4 cup cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup canola oil

2/3 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup boiling water

PREPARATION:

1. Preheat the oven to 175 degrees C and grease two 9-inch cake pans. Measure 1 cup unsweetened almond milk and add the tablespoon of vinegar to it. Stir slightly and set aside to curdle.

2. In a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Whisk well to combine. Now add the oil, applesauce, vanilla and almond milk/vinegar mixture. Mix on medium speed with a hand mixer (or stand mixer) until well combined.

3. Lower the speed and carefully pour in the boiling water, continuing to mix into the cake batter until combined.

4. Divide the batter evenly between your cake pans. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

5. After 10 minutes of cooling in the pan, carefully remove the cakes from the pans and let cool completely before frosting.

*Research conducted by One Poll – survey of 1,000 Indian young adults (18-25) across pan-India in March-April 2022.

**Tinder data In India between Jan and Oct 2022

***Based on comparable Tinder bios from 2020 to 2021