Ved Marwah, former chief of Delhi Police, passes away in Goa

Around 8.30 pm Friday, Ved Marwah, who served as former Commissioner of Delhi Police, passed away at a hospital in Goa. He was 87.

Marwah was Delhi CP from 1985-88, and also served as Governor of Manipur, Jharkhand and Mizoram. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1989.

His grand-nephew Abhinav Bamhi, who runs Faqir Chand & Sons bookstore in Delhi’s Khan Market, told The Indian Express, “In the winter, he would live in Goa with his wife. They have a house there. Due to the lockdown, they couldn’t return to Delhi. He was suffering from a lung ailment for many years, and had been hospitalised for 10 days.” Marwah’s son, a lawyer in Delhi, was in Goa when he passed away.

Retired IPS officer Dharmendra Kumar recalled how he joined the force as an ACP when Marwah was the Commissioner. He said, “Mr Marwah could not be shaken by any crisis. There was an incident when politician K Natwar Singh barged into the motorcade of the visiting Russian President, and was almost shot. Mr Marwah took the entire blame. He was a true leader of the force.”

Marwah served as an IPS officer for over three decades in various capacities. His family had moved to Delhi from Pakistan’s Peshawar in 1947. At first, the family settled in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar and were allotted a plot in Khan Market by the Ministry of Relief and Rehabilitation.

“Many people don’t know that he was one of the founding members of the book store in Khan Market. We are figuring out how to be with the rest of the family in Goa at a time like this,” said Bamhi.

In 1995, Marwah authored the book Uncivil Wars: Pathology of Terrorism in India.

Marwah will be accorded a state funeral with full honours, said Goa Police spokesperson.

