Ved Marwah, former chief of Delhi Police, passes away in Goa

Ved Marwah, who served as Commissioner of Delhi Police from 1985-88, passed away at a hospital in Goa around 8.30 pm Friday. He was 87.

Marwah also served as Governor of Manipur, Jharkhand and Mizoram. He will be accorded a state funeral with full honours, the Goa police confirmed.

His grand-nephew Abhinav Bamhi, who runs Faqir Chand & Sons bookstore in Delhi’s Khan Market, told The Indian Express, “In the winter, he would live in Goa with his wife. They have a house there. Due to the lockdown, they couldn’t return to Delhi. He was suffering from a lung ailment for many years, and had been hospitalised for 10 days.” Marwah’s son, a lawyer in Delhi, was in Goa when he passed away.

The Goa Police has also issued a statement: “We are deeply saddened at the loss of such a great leader of the police force. He led the Delhi police during testing times and later rose to serve as the Governor of three states. He was undergoing treatment at Asilo hospital, Mapusa while residing at his private residence in Siolim with his wife and son.”

Retired IPS officer Dharmendra Kumar recalled how he joined the force as an ACP when Marwah was the Commissioner. He said, “Mr Marwah could not be shaken by any crisis. There was an incident when the then Foreign Minister K Natwar Singh barged into the motorcade of the visiting Russian President, and was almost shot. Mr Marwah took the blame on himself. He was a true leader of the force.”

Marwah served as an IPS officer for over three decades in various capacities. His family had moved to Delhi from Pakistan’s Peshawar in 1947. At first, the family settled in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar and were allotted a plot in Khan Market by the Ministry of Relief and Rehabilitation.

“Many people don’t know that he was one of the founding members of the book store in Khan Market. He would have turned 88 in September. We are figuring out how to be with the rest of the family in Goa at a time like this,” said Bamhi. In 1995, he authored a book titled Uncivil Wars: Pathology of Terrorism in India.

(With inputs from Mahender Singh Manral and Smita Nair)

