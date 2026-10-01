Vatika promoters sent to 4-day custody: ‘ED duty bound to trace money, reveal MO’

The Gurgaon district administration on Wednesday had frozen bank accounts of Vatika over alleged Rs 80 crore in unpaid dues ordered by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority. (Credit: Vatika group/Facebook | Enhanced by AI)

Real estate company Vatika Limited’s Chairman-cum-Managing Director Anil Bhalla and promoter Gautam Bhalla were remanded to four-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged multi-crore plot allotment and money laundering investigation.

The remand orders were passed on September 29 by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Gurugram Tuesday.

Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PMLA) Narender Sura observed that the central investigation agency had established sufficient grounds requiring their custodial interrogation to uncover how investor funds were handled.

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“Once ECIR has been recorded, and during investigation, a prima facie case for the commission of offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, has been found… the applicant/Directorate of Enforcement is duty bound to trace the money, reveal the modus operandi adopted by the accused for generating proceeds of crime and its circulation from one source to another. In my considered opinion, the above mentioned goal can be achieved only when the opportunity is given to the applicant-Directorate of Enforcement to interrogate the accused in custody,” Judge Sura held.