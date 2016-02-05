VAT dept seals L&T properties: Files related to action ‘untraceable’, Delhi HC told

Delhi High Court Delhi High Court

Informed that files related to a survey and sealing of properties in 2013 had “gone missing”, Delhi High Court has ordered Commissioner, Department of Trade and Taxes of the Delhi government, to “personally inquire” into the matter.

In its order Wednesday, a bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Vibhu Bakhru also questioned the “management” and functioning of Value Added Tax (VAT) department.

The bench noted the files maintained by the VAT department did not indicate whether any formal authorisation to conduct the survey and sealing of properties had “ever been issued.”

The bench directed the commissioner to give an explanation for the “missing” files and also “explain” the system followed in the trade and taxes department for maintaining files.

“The Court hardly need impress on the Commissioner that this is a matter of grave concern and the Court will take a strict view of the lapses… if the explanation furnished is not convincing,” said the bench.

The VAT department had conducted a survey of the properties of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) company in 2013, and sealed three of them on grounds of tax violations. L&T approached the high court against the survey and sealing orders.

The department then raised a demand of payment of Rs 600 crore as a precondition to unseal the properties. The court had issued a stay on the demand in 2013, and asked L&T to deposit Rs 5 crore as “security” to the court registry.

In its order, the bench noted the figure of Rs 600 crore was “based entirely on guess work and ‘projections’ without any adjudication”, adding that “the only description that can fit such a de-sealing order is that it is ‘preposterous’” and “abuse of powers” by the VAT department.

In January this year, the bench had asked the VAT department to submit the original files of the survey it conducted. On January 20, the joint commissioner of the trade and taxes department informed the court the files were not traceable.

On Wednesday, the Special Commissioner of the department, P R Meena, appeared in court and stated on affidavit that the files were “not traceable”.

Meena also told the court that “formal approval on a case to case basis” for survey and raids was “not being taken so as to maintain the secrecy of the survey”. He added, “As such there was no file other than the main survey file and court case as available with the department.”

The court noted documents shown to it did “not answer the question whether such a specific authorisation” for the survey was ever given. The documents also failed to show any “conscious decision” had been taken by a responsible official to conduct the survey.

“If the Commissioner finds that the relevant files are indeed untraceable, he should immediately register a first information report…” said the court.

The court directed that Rs 5 crore deposited by the company with the registry be released. The commissioner has to file the affidavit by March 12.

