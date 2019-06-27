Vasant Vihar triple murder: Daughter of couple’s friend, her partner arrested

Delhi Police Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old woman and her live-in partner in connection with the murder of an elderly couple and their nursing attendant in Vasant Vihar. Police said one of the accused, Preeti Sehrawat alias Mona, is the daughter of the couple’s family friend, and she and her partner committed the crime as they were facing financial troubles.

Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha said Sehrawat and her partner Manoj Bhatt (39) were arrested from a hotel in Gurgaon early Wednesday morning.

The bodies of the elderly couple, Vishnu Mathur (78) and Shashi Mathur (75), and the attendant Khushboo Nautiyal (24) were found with their throats slit at their residence in Vasant Apartment Sunday morning. The three, police said, were found dead by their domestic help, Babli, Sunday.

The South West district police had earlier ruled out robbery as a motive, saying that the culprits were known to the victims as there was no forced entry into the house.

However, the inter-state cell of Crime Branch, which was also simultaneously working on the case, got a vital clue when they came to know from the daughter of the couple that Sehrawat had recently met her parents after many years.

“Sehrawat is the daughter of one of Shashi’s colleagues, and on June 17, she came to meet them at their house. She even stayed with them overnight to become familiar with the house. The same night, she also spoke to the daughter of the elderly couple using Khushboo’s phone,” said Golcha.

Police said the accused had incurred business losses, following which they planned to target the elderly couple.

“On June 21, they visited the area to conduct a recce and the next day, around 11.30 pm, Sehrawat again went to meet them, claiming she was passing through the area. After spending some time, she told the couple her boyfriend Bhatt was standing outside and asked if she could call him in. Since the two were aware of CCTVs, she covered her face with a dupatta while he wore a helmet,” a senior officer said.

During questioning, Sehrawat said that after the Mathurs went to sleep in their bedroom, Bhatt turned up the TV volume.

“She then asked Khushboo to prepare tea and when she was in the kitchen, Manoj stabbed her with a kitchen knife. Bhatt then went into the couple’s bedroom and slit their throats. After changing their clothes, they ransacked the home for over two hours and fled the spot after looting jewellery and cash,” the officer said.