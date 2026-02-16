Rapido driver killed after bike crushed under truck in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

The rider was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Police said the deceased was a resident of Mehrauli in South Delhi.

A 27-year-old man who worked as a motorcycle driver for the ride-hailing app Rapido was killed after his vehicle was crushed under a truck in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Monday morning, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj South police station at 11:44 am reporting a road accident in which a motorcycle had come under a truck. The incident occurred ahead of Bandar Farm, near Surana Farm on Church Road in Vasant Kunj, officers said.

The rider was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Police said the deceased was a resident of Mehrauli in South Delhi.