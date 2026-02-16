Rapido driver killed after bike crushed under truck in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 27-year-old man who worked as a motorcycle driver for the ride-hailing app Rapido was killed after his vehicle was crushed under a truck in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Monday morning, police said.
According to police, a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj South police station at 11:44 am reporting a road accident in which a motorcycle had come under a truck. The incident occurred ahead of Bandar Farm, near Surana Farm on Church Road in Vasant Kunj, officers said.
The rider was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Police said the deceased was a resident of Mehrauli in South Delhi.
An FIR under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106A (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Vasant Kunj South police station. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, police said.
Police said teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused driver.
In another similar incident on February 3, a Scorpio driven allegedly by a minor collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in Dwarka, killing the bike rider, police said. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother came forward on social media on Monday, appealing to the police and media to take action against the driver who killed her son.
“I lost my son, Sahil Dhaneshra, a 22-year-old talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mum. He was killed brutally by a Scorpio… the driver was unlicensed and his sister was making reels in the car whilst he sped around,” alleged Inna Makan.
According to police, they received a PCR call around 11:57 am on February 3 informing about the accident.
“Upon reaching the spot, one Scorpio car, one Dzire car and one motorcycle were found in an accidental condition. Dhaneshra was found dead at the scene. The injured taxi driver Ajit Singh was shifted to IGI Hospital; his statement has been recorded and the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) final opinion is awaited… The 17-year-old Scorpio driver was apprehended,” said a senior police officer.
The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and thereafter hit the roadside parked Dzire car, police said.
The accused was sent to an observation home, officers added. The minor was granted interim bail on February 10 to sit for his Class 10 board examinations, police said.
According to police, all vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and mechanically inspected, while documents have been verified and CCTV footage collected.
