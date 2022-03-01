Delhi: Internal probe into Vasant Kunj firing case where politician’s son is named

An internal enquiry has been initiated over a delay in registering an FIR in connection with a firing case, wherein a politician’s son has been named, in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj last week, The Indian Express has learnt.

The FIR was lodged at 3.15 pm on February 22 based on a complaint by a construction site in-charge, who alleged that armed men had attacked supervisors at the site.

The incident took place around 4 pm a day earlier. Pravesh Kumar alleged in his complaint, “My company is working at KK Birla academy, Vasant Kunj-II. Two-three days ago, two of my supervisors were informed that work was stopped at a construction site in Okhla.” According to him, the supervisor informed him that a man “had sent some people… and that these people will also come to our site and demand a partnership along with money”. Police found during their probe that the man named in the complaint is a politician’s son.

Kumar further alleged in his complaint, “At 4 pm on February 21, around 25-30 men carrying sticks, hammers, and pistols barged into our site and started assaulting our supervisors. They received injuries to their head; the accused managed to escape before police arrived. They took digital video recorders of the CCTVs with them before escaping and also fired four rounds in the air. They left their two cars at the spot…”

When contacted, DCP (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said, “We lodged an FIR and arrested five men. It was a matter of dispute, and we are arresting all the named persons.”

Police received a call from the hospital after two people who were allegedly assaulted were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. “Police met the complainant at the site. Around 3.15 pm on February 22, police lodged an FIR under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (trespass), 323 (causing hurt) and several sections of the Arms Act,” the FIR states.

The Indian Express has learnt that senior officers of the range were not informed about the incident and were pulled up by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana during a meeting. Following a meeting with the police chief, Special CP (southern zone) Sagar Preet Hooda and JCP (New Delhi range) Amrendra Kumar Singh visited the crime scene.

“An internal enquiry has been ordered by Hooda to find out the sequence of events, why district police took almost 24 hours to lodge an FIR, and why seniors were not alerted,” an officer said.