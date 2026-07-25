Back to Delhi home from US for break, student dies as car veers off slippery road

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A 20-year-old student died and a woman, who was travelling with him, was injured after the car he was driving allegedly lost control, plunged into a drain and overturned in South West Delhi on Friday morning, said police.
According to officers, the driver, identified as Yashvendra, had sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was rushed for medical treatment but later succumbed to the injuries.
Preliminary enquiry revealed that while taking a sharp turn near the Nangal Dewat red light, Yashvendra allegedly lost control of the vehicle because of the slippery road surface. The car subsequently veered off the road, fell into a drain and overturned.
Police said the two had spent the previous night at a friend’s house and were on their way to drop the woman home when the accident took place. Investigators found that the vehicle belonged to the woman while it was being driven by Yashvendra at the time of the accident. In her statement to police, she said the vehicle skidded due to the road condition, leading to the crash.
Officers said both Yashvendra and the woman were students of the same institution in the United States, where they had become friends. They were in India for a break.
Yashvendra was the son of an Indian Army officer and a resident of Delhi. The woman is a resident of Vasant Kunj. Her father works with a private firm in Delhi, while her mother is a homemaker.
According to police, a PCR call regarding a fatal road accident was received at Vasant Kunj South police station on Friday. A police team rushed to the spot and found an overturned car lying inside a drain near the Nangal Dewat red light.
Police have initiated the necessary legal proceedings, and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is underway.
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