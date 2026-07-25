Back to Delhi home from US for break, student dies as car veers off slippery road

According to officers, the driver, identified as Yashvendra, had sustained serious injuries in the crash. (Credit: Sanskriti School)

A 20-year-old student died and a woman, who was travelling with him, was injured after the car he was driving allegedly lost control, plunged into a drain and overturned in South West Delhi on Friday morning, said police.

According to officers, the driver, identified as Yashvendra, had sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was rushed for medical treatment but later succumbed to the injuries.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that while taking a sharp turn near the Nangal Dewat red light, Yashvendra allegedly lost control of the vehicle because of the slippery road surface. The car subsequently veered off the road, fell into a drain and overturned.