Varun Hiremath case: Delhi High Court extends interim protection from arrest to journalist accused of rape

THE DELHI High Court Friday extended the interim protection from arrest to Mumbai-based journalist Varun Hiremath till April 19 in a rape case registered against him.

Meanwhile, the woman who has accused Hiremath of rape has approached the court for transfer of probe in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Hiremath was granted interim protection from arrest by the court on April 9 and joined the investigation last week. The court Friday held an ‘in camera’ hearing in the bail plea and the petition seeking CBI probe into the matter.

While arguments on behalf of the accused were heard in the bail plea on Friday, both the cases, including the plea seeking CBI probe, were adjourned for further hearing on April 19.

In her petition seeking CBI probe, the woman has highlighted eight alleged incidents of lapses and mismanagement committed by Delhi Police in the case. The allegations pertain to the investigating agency’s failure to arrest him and evidence collection in the case. The petition also seeks a direction that police file a status report regarding the investigation carried out so far.

Hiremath had been on the run since February 23 when the FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 376 (punishment for offence of rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) at Chanakyapuri police station.

His application for anticipatory bail was dismissed by the lower court on March 12 and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him earlier this month. After the High Court granted him protection from arrest subject to his joining investigation, he appeared before the police last week.

The woman, in her complaint and statement before the magistrate, has alleged that she was raped by Hiremath at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri on February 20. Hiremath has argued that he has been falsely implicated in the case and whatever took place between him and the woman was consensual.