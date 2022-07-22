scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Varun Gandhi questions Centre’s move to scrap train fare concession to elderly

Ending the concession for the elderly is unfortunate, he said and asked the government to reconsider the decision.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 2:13:44 pm
varun gandhi, indian expressMP Varun Gandhi on Friday questioned the government's decision to scrap the concession (File photo)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Friday questioned the government’s decision to scrap the concession given to senior citizens in train tickets and asked why this relief to the elderly is seen as a “burden” when MPs continue to get subsidy on train fare.

Ending the concession for the elderly is unfortunate, he said, and asked the government to reconsider the decision. It is insensitive to desert our own people at this stage of their lives, he said.

The Railway ministry recently informed Parliament that the cost of granting concessions to passengers “weighs heavily” on the national transporter, ruling out the restoration of the facility for all categories.

Female senior citizen travellers were eligible for a 50 per cent concession, while male and transgenders availed 40 per cent discount in all classes. The minimum age limit for a woman to avail the concession was 58, while it was 60 for a man.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said the Indian Railways is already bearing more than 50 per cent of the cost of travel, on an average, for all passengers, including senior citizens, on account of lower fare structure for passenger services.

More from Delhi

He also said the railways has forgone Rs 4,794 crore as revenue due to concessions in passenger fare to senior citizen passengers during 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 for both reserved and unreserved categories.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
Moosewala murder

Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Premium
200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement