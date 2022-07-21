Vandalism outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence: Chargesheet filed against 30, Police tells HC

The Delhi Police Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it has filed a chargesheet before a lower court against 30 persons in the case registered to probe the vandalism outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during a protest by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in March.

Delhi’s Standing Counsel (Criminal) Sanjay Lao also told the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that gates are being installed on both sides of Flagstaff Road, where Kejriwal’s residence is located. “Sixty per cent of the construction is complete. It will be completed in the next two days,” he submitted.

The court was hearing Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj’s petition seeking constitution of a special investigation team for an independent probe in the case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Bhardwaj, earlier told the court that police, on Wednesday evening, shared a status report of the case with the CM’s Secretariat. The report pertains to security arrangements being made with respect to his residence. The court on May 30 had directed police to share it with the CM’s office.

Singhvi Thursday sought adjournment in the case, saying that the CM’s office may have to respond to the report. However, the court said no such order was passed for them to respond. While adjourning the matter to August 8, the court said it will decide the matter that day.

Police in May had told the court that no assembly of protesters will be allowed at the Civil Lines Metro station, and gates will be put on both sides of Flagstaff Road to discourage protests. The gates will be put to use in case of need, according to police.

On April 25, the court rapped police for its “failure” to prevent vandalism outside Kejriwal’s residence and said that the force needs to seriously look at its efficiency and functioning. On March 30, members of the BJP’s youth wing broke through police barricades outside Kejriwal’s residence and allegedly slammed the main gate.

Bhardwaj in the petition has sought a probe into the role of police officers who were responsible for maintaining the security cordon outside the CM’s residence. Besides seeking a direction for appropriate security there, the petition also prays for compliance with an earlier court order for securing the road outside his residence.