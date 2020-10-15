‘Vandalism’ of temple during Delhi riots: Man gets bail

After the riots. Archive

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to a man in a case related to alleged vandalism of a temple during the Northeast Delhi riots in February, saying that besides his disclosure statement, prima facie there was nothing on record to connect him with the commission of the crime.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to Gulfam on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount in the case of alleged vandalism of Shiv Temple at Moonga Nagar in Dayalpur area by a riotous mob on February 25.

The court said he was arrested in the case at Mandoli jail on the basis of his disclosure statement in another case related to the riots.

Gulfam was lodged in Mandoli jail after he was arrested in the other case earlier. He has already been granted bail in the matter.

The court said there was no CCTV footage available on record to corroborate the prosecution’s case about his involvement in the incident. It added that since Gulfam was a resident of the locality, his call detail record location was also not of much consequence.

The court further said there was no independent eye witness corroboration of the incident. “The applicant cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account of the fact that other persons who were part of the riotous mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter,” it said.

