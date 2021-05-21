Vandalism at Red Fort on Republic Day: Chargesheet filed against 16 including Deep Sidhu

An estimated 1,000 people, on 30-40 tractors and around 150 motorcycles and cars, had forcibly entered the Red Fort premises, where they chased and assaulted policemen, and looted their anti-riot gear. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Mentioning that the protesters had a “pre-conceived and well-coordinated” plan to break the agreement between the police and the farmer leaders about the three routes for the tractor rally, the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against 16 people including Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu in connection with the vandalism at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

Apart from Sidhu, the police has mentioned the name of Iqbal Singh, who was doing a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly instigated the protesters.

An estimated 1,000 people, on 30-40 tractors and around 150 motorcycles and cars, had forcibly entered the Red Fort premises, where they chased and assaulted policemen, looted their anti-riot gear, held some hostage inside a public toilet and vandalised the ticket counter, according to an FIR based on a complaint by SHO (Kotwali) Rituraj.

“We have filed around 3000 pages of chargesheet before the Duty Magistrate on May 18 at the Tis Hazari Court. We have arrested 16 persons and 13 of them are on bail. Accused identified as Jugraj Singhn, who is alleged to have raised Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on Republic Day, Khempreet Singh, who was seen carrying a spear in his hand and allegedly assaulting the police personnel on duty, and Maninder Singh Moni, who was seen in a video swinging two swords at Red Fort, are still lodged in jail,” a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police said Khempreet disclosed that on January 26, he along with his associates joined the mob from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and finally reached the Red Fort after breaching the barricades at Burari and Chatta Rail. The protesters further indulged in “violent confrontation with the security forces” and breached the “sanctity of the iconic historical monument”, the chargesheet states.