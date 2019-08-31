Delhi: Van driver’s son held for raping minor

The son of a driver of a private school’s van has been arrested for allegedly raping a nursery student on Thursday. Police said the accused went to work in his father’s place as the latter was unwell. According to police, the incident came to light on Friday morning when the child’s parents woke her up to find she was refusing to attend school. “The child confided in her mother, revealing that the previous day, the son of the driver of her van had taken the vehicle to an isolated area and raped her,” said a police officer.

Advertising

“An FIR was immediately registered regarding the matter, and the accused driver was arrested. Further investigations are being conducted,” the officer said.

Investigation into the matter revealed that the driver of the van had fallen ill on Thursday, and had sent his son to pick up and drop students to and from school. Police said the child was the last to be dropped off.