A Valentine’s Day break for Jama Masjid

The Jama Masjid remained shut for visitors, except foreign tourists, during the day on Valentine’s Day.

While two gates to the masjid were closed, one was open but only to allow foreign tourists to visit. The person manning the gate was heard asking all other visitors to come back the next morning. There was no notice outside the masjid to inform visitors that it would be closed on the day. The gates opened up again in the evening, during namaz.

Asked about the closure on Tuesday, Jama Masjid PRO Sabiullah Khan said that it was closed only for the day. “It remains shut on Valentine’s Day. This is the case every year. It opens only for prayers (on Valentine’s Day),” Khan said.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, was not available for comment.

In November last year, there were boards outside the masjid that prohibited the entry of unaccompanied women or groups of women. The decision, which had then been taken by the mosque’s managing committee, was later rolled back and the boards were removed.

Shahi Imam Bukhari had said then that the restrictions were for those who turn the mosque into a “meeting point”. He had said: “There is no restriction on any woman entering the Jama Masjid. But if somebody turns this into a meeting point… brings a rose and proposes… whether that is a masjid, mandir or gurdwara, that is not reasonable. If a woman comes alone and wants to pray or see the masjid, she can do that. But if she says that she has given time to meet her boyfriend here usko toh roka jayega, na (we will stop her, right)? Either you come with your elders, your father, brother, mother… but boyfriend se milne aaye…yeh munasib nahi hai (it is not appropriate).”

In 2019, the masjid’s administration had banned the shooting of videos with music inside the mosque. Boards still stand outside the mosque saying that the shooting of music videos inside is strictly prohibited.