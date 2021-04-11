Vaccine nationalism need of the hour: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha writes to PM Modi

People takes shot of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at Dariyaganj Dispancery in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha wrote a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to reassess vaccination policy, while stating the urgent need for vaccine universalisation and vaccine nationalism. He said that the government of India is prioritising the international community over Indian citizens.

The Delhi government has been urging the centre to open vaccination for all. Several other states, meanwhile, have reported vaccine shortage, with people being turned away from vaccination centres.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again reiterated that Delhi was ready to vaccinate adults of all age groups and urged the centre to reconsider its stand on age restrictions.

Chadha’s letter, dated April 10, read, “While the Government of India has been indulging in diplomatic adventurism by exporting over 64 million doses to 84 countries, it has completely overlooked and neglected the Fundamental Rights of its citizens to basic healthcare and protection by vaccination against Covid-19. As you are doubtless aware, our country is facing an acute shortage of vaccine doses with thousands of vaccination centres across the country being shut for want of doses. Several states have run out of stocks of vaccines and remaining states have stocks left only for 3 to 5 days.”

It further read, “While we do not begrudge other countries humanitarian aid, the same cannot be at the cost of Indian citizens, particularly young India, which has been waiting for its turn ever since the vaccine became available.” He asked the government to keep vaccine universalisation in mind too.

The centre has earlier ruled out vaccination for all age groups at present.

Chadha in his letter stated that other countries such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, Hungary and Canada have prioritised their citizens first and have stockpiled enough to vaccinate their citizens twice and even thrice over.

He ended the letter saying, “As a representative of young India, I implore you to ensure that the Government of India reassesses its vaccination policy and begins to care about not only vaccine diplomacy, but also for its citizens, including its younger citizens.”