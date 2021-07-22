‘Vaccine for pregnant women will provide some protection to foetus and newborn against Covid-19’

"Besides, all the adults should take vaccines, which will also protect the children to a great extent. And now vaccines are available for pregnant women and lactating mothers," Dr Praveen Kumar said.

The vaccine for pregnant women and lactating mothers will give some protection to the growing foetus and newborn baby against the coronavirus, said the head of paediatrics at Lady Hardinge Medical College here.

In a detailed statement, Dr Praveen Kumar, director department of paediatrics at the institute, said that it is mere speculation that children will be affected more in the future waves of Covid-19 and that children have equally been affected by the second wave.

“As we all know, the coronavirus is a new virus that has the potential to mutate. Whether the future waves will affect children more or with increased severity are speculations. People speculate that future waves may affect children more as most of the adults will be vaccinated in the next few months while we do not have any approved vaccine for children at this point. Though we don’t know how the virus is going to behave and affect children in the future, we need to protect our children from the contagion. Adults in the house should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and limit their social engagements to reduce the chances of infection. Besides, all the adults should take vaccines, which will also protect the children to a great extent. And now vaccines are available for pregnant women and lactating mothers. This will give a certain degree of protection to the growing foetus and newborn against the deadly infection,” he said.

Pointing out that recent surveys have shown comparable seroprevalence (presence of Covid antibodies) in children and adults, he stated, “however, due to a larger number of people getting affected by Covid during the second wave, the number of infected children were also more compared to the first wave. So far, the mortality rate in children is lower compared to adults and limited mainly to children with comorbidities.”