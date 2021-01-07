Vaccine dry run at 7 more centres in Delhi

Senior officials said issues such as fixing glitches, ensuring network connectivity and team coordination were identified during the dry run at some facilities. (Representational)

Dry run for administering Covid-19 vaccine was held at seven places in Delhi by the health centres of the municipal corporations, including at Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals by North MCD, a model centre developed at Sriniwaspuri by the South MCD and Swami Dayanand hospital under the East MCD.

The other centres where dry runs were held include poly clinics and maternity and child welfare centres at Fatehpur Beri, Munirka, Bijwasan and Hari Nagar.

Senior officials said issues such as fixing glitches, ensuring network connectivity and team coordination were identified during the dry run at some facilities. North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash, who visited Hindu Rao Hospital on Wednesday morning to take stock of the dry run exercise, said seating arrangement for 35 people has been made in the waiting hall of the centre. The authorities have also made arrangements for normal as well as ventilator equipped beds in the observation hall and a vaccination chamber at Hindu Rao Hospital.

“We have made all preparations to start the vaccination process. No major issues were witnessed in the dry run today. At Hindu Rao Hospital, we have made five counters and can vaccinate 500 people in a day in two shifts. Similar arrangements have been made at the Kasturba Hospital,” Prakash said.

Narendra Chawla, leader of the House at SDMC, said, “The centres have the capacity to vaccinate 100 people separately in a day. At each centre, SDMC Health Department has dedicated a waiting hall, registration room, vaccination room and observation hall.”