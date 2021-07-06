Vaccine crunch in Gurgaon, under 10,000 get the shot on Tuesday

People above 45 years old queue up for second dose of Covid Vaccine, in Sector 31, Gurgaon, Haryana. (Express file photo by Abhinav Saha)

For the first time in nine days, less than 10,000 people received the Covid vaccine in Gurgaon on Tuesday as the district faced a shortage of vaccines. With no communication on additional stock from the state government so far, the situation is likely to persist on Wednesday.

According to the bulletin released by the district health department, 9,405 people were vaccinated in Gurgaon on Tuesday, with 5,751 people receiving their first shots and 3,645 receiving their second. The last time the numbers were lower than this was on June 27, when 4,143 people were vaccinated as the district health department halted vaccination for two days to focus instead on the pulse polio campaign.

With doses of both Covaxin and Covishield in short supply, only 12 vaccination sites were set up in the district by the health department on the day, which too were only administering second doses of Covishield (seven sites) and Covaxin (five sites) to people. Officials said a total of 100 shots were available at each of the sites.

Apart from these, 50 doses were also available for the second dose of Covishield for international fliers travelling before August 31, at the polyclinic in Sector 31. The only facilities offering first doses were the mobile vaccine van that has been doing the rounds of slum settlements to vaccinate residents, and the camp set up by UPHC Chanderlok at the HUDA City Centre Metro Station. While 100 first doses of Covishield were available in the van, 100 first doses of the same vaccine were available at the Metro station, in addition to 50 second doses.

At private hospitals, vaccination proceeded as usual.

“As of now, we have not received any updates from the state government regarding further stocks of the vaccine, so the plan will remain the same for tomorrow as well. We will only be administering second doses at our government centres,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurgaon.

This drop in vaccination comes after the district, for several days in a row, has been inoculating over 10,000 people in a single day. While 13,628 people were vaccinated on Monday, this number was 11,313 on Sunday, and 18,059 on Saturday. On Friday last week, a total of 25,172 people were vaccinated while on Thursday, when the district health department set a target of vaccinating 50,000 people to mark Doctors’ Day, 51,241 people were vaccinated.

A total of 15,04,052 people have been vaccinated in Gurgaon so far, with the district crossing the 15 lakh mark on Tuesday itself. With the total ‘potential population’ of the district being 17,40,740, this means 86.40 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.