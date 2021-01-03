Vaccinations thrice a week in Gurgaon, 181 spots identified

Officials said that to maintain proper temperature, a cold chain with a capacity to store 2.5 lakh vaccines has been arranged in Pataudi. (Representational)

Gurgaon’s Covid task force has identified 181 locations — including government and private schools, community centres, and community health centres — where the Covid vaccine will be given to residents. According to officials, vaccination will be carried out in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department and the Education Department.

“The process of administering the Covid-19 vaccine will be started in the district soon. The plan is to vaccinate people three days a week — Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Residents will be notified on their mobile phones via SMS two days before their vaccination. They will receive another SMS after the vaccination informing them about the next booster dose, which will be given after 28 days,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

Officials said that to maintain proper temperature, a cold chain with a capacity to store 2.5 lakh vaccines has been arranged in Pataudi.

“Area-wise teams are being formed to administer the vaccine in the district. Each team will have five members, including doctors; police, home guard or civil defence personnel; a vaccinator; an operator for data updation on the online portal; and one person for monitoring. Each team will vaccinate 100 people, and specific attention will be paid to social distancing during the task,” said Dr Yadav.

Detailing the vaccination process, officials said it will initially be given to “Covid warriors on the frontlines” such as health workers and those associated with health services. In the second phase, it will be administered to police and civil defence personnel and those in the armed forces. In the third phase, it will be given to people aged 50 years or above after which it will be given to people below the age of 50 or who have pre-existing illnesses.

“As per the government’s directions, planning has been done to give the vaccine in different phases to ensure vaccination can be done systematically,” said Dr Yadav.

Officials said a portal has been created where data of staff at hospitals is to be uploaded for vaccination. So far, details of “around 40,000-50,000 people from government and private hospitals” have been uploaded, said officials.