Vaccination to start on Jan 16 at 6 sites in Gurgaon

As vaccination for Covid-19 commences on Saturday, the Gurgaon Health Department will administer the first round to healthcare workers in the district, said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav during a meeting with representatives of private hospitals, Urban Primary Health Centres, and Community Health Centres on Monday.

“As per the instructions of the government, first health workers will be vaccinated on January 16. For this, a total of six centres have been set up across the district,” said Dr Yadav.

Speaking to officials at the meeting, Dr Yadav shared all “necessary guidelines” and warned that “negligence in vaccination work will not be tolerated”.

The Civil Surgeon also revealed that a dry run will be carried out on January 14 “so that there is no scope for mistake on the day of vaccination”.

“Experienced manpower is being deployed for vaccination to ensure the work goes smoothly, and arrangements have also been made to deliver Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) material to all the sites. Apart from this, signages must be installed properly at all centres so that people do not face any kind of trouble, and everyone involved in the work must familiarise themselves with the dos and don’ts applicable under different circumstances,” said Dr Yadav.

“The work of vaccination is to be done by all of us together, so it is necessary that everyone should take this task seriously and all preparations are completed in time,” he said.

Dr Yadav added that the task of administering vaccinations will begin at 9 am.

Over the last week, officials have revealed that the vaccines will be administered to 2-2.5 lakh people in Gurgaon in the first phase itself.

This includes health workers, frontline workers such as police personnel, people above the age of 50, and those below the age of 50 with comorbidities.

Officials have stated that each person will be administered two doses of the vaccine, around 28 days apart. The vaccine, officials have said, will not be administered to children below 14 years and pregnant women.