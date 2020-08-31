Vaccination to resume at anganwadis

Child immunisation activities in Delhi, which were hit by the pandemic, are set to restart in all anganwadi centres, which have been closed since the start of the nationwide lockdown

Women and Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told The Indian Express, “Even during the pandemic, immunisation work was on at hospitals and dispensaries. But it took a hit at the anganwadi centres, as these had been closed as a precautionary measure. The immunisation load carried by the centres is just a little less than at hospitals and dispensaries, and we can say we are behind in the immunisation of 30-40% of children who were due for it since the lockdown’s start. We have told our workers that in the wait for a Covid vaccine, children should not become vulnerable to other diseases,” he said.

On Sunday, he directed that the process of vaccination for children – from newborns up to the age of six years – be resumed with the help of anganwadi and ASHA workers.

