Vaccination phase II: 225 private hospitals, nursing homes on list

Immunisation for this group — those above 60 years, and 45-59 years with specified co-morbidities — will start on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

As many as 225 private hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi have been authorised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to carry out Covid vaccinations for the third priority group on a paid basis.

Immunisation for this group — all citizens above 60 years, and those within the age bracket of 45-59 years with specified co-morbidities — under phase 2 is scheduled to start from Monday. The hospitals included are those empanelled with PMJAY (56) and CGHS (169).

On Saturday, the National Health Mission informed all states that apart from Rs 100 user fees, private hospitals can charge Rs 150 per vaccine dose from recipients. In total, Rs 250 per dose will have to be paid until further changes.

Sources in the Delhi government said a meeting is scheduled with private hospitals on Sunday to see if more institutes can be added to the list.

As per the plan, those taking the Covid vaccine at any designated/empanelled private health facility will have to pay a fixed charge while the service is free at government facilities.

“The government has decided the charges and we will diligently follow it. This is our contribution to the country’s fight against Covid. We have been vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers in Delhi and are now geared up to vaccinate the next priority group,” said Dr DS Rana, chairman of board, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which is among the 169 hospitals.

Other hospitals include Fortis Healthcare, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Cygnus hospital, Centre for Sight in Safdarjung Enclave and Sri Balaji Action hospital.

According to officials, beneficiaries can self-register in advance by downloading the CoWin 2.0 portal and through other apps such as Arogya Setu. The CoWin app is expected to be open for the general population by Sunday.

In Delhi, there are over 43 lakh people who fall under the third group.