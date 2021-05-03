Vaccination phase 4: Over 45,000 over 18 years get Covid-19 shot in Delhi

Over 45,000 people between the age of 18 and 44 years were vaccinated at 301 sites in Delhi on Monday, as the city kicked off the fourth phase of the immunisation drive against Covid-19. There are 92 lakh people in the city falling under this category.

With an aim to cover a large section of the population, the Delhi government has planned to have 3,000 vaccination centres at 300 schools across the city. The government has received 4.5 lakh doses until now.

“As many as 250 people have been called per centre for today’s vaccination drive, with 100% turnout. I am confident this turnout will prevail because I believe our youth is looking forward to getting the Covid-19 vaccine. I met several people who informed me that while they faced no hindrances in getting vaccinated at the centres, there were challenges with regard to booking appointments. This is so because we only have 4.5 lakh vaccines at the moment with limited centres, but we will resolve these challenges as we continue to expand our centres. It is most certain that vaccination of all people will help us reduce this spike and defeat this deadly virus,” said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to officials, almost all government sites are booked for the next few days. “We want to ensure that all citizens between the ages of 18-44 are vaccinated. We are committed to scaling up vaccination centres in Delhi in a way that each school has 10 vaccination centres,” Sisodia added.

Cumulatively, more than 33 lakh doses have been administered since the initiation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Delhi so far. More than 7 lakh beneficiaries have been completely vaccinated, as per data shared by the Delhi government.

The first phase of the vaccination drive across the country kicked off in January in which the vaccine was administered only to healthcare and frontline worker. In the second phase, those above the age of 60 and between the ages of 45 and 59 with co-morbid conditions were eligible for the immunisation programme. The third phase of the mass immunisation drive kicked off on April 1 with the Centre allowing states to vaccinate all people above the age of 45 years.