Vaccination pace slows down in Delhi over last two weeks

The vaccination drive in Delhi slowed down on Friday with just 57,042 jabs being administered, though it was a working day. Usually, fewer vaccines are administered over weekends and on public holidays. Delhi’s vaccination numbers, however, have been on the decline for over a week now.

As many as 56,920 shots were administered on average every day this week. In comparison, 90,017 doses were given on average during the previous week ending on January 23 and 1,48,096 on average during the week ending on January 16, according to data from the government’s CoWin portal.

Of the total shots administered on Friday, 10,639 were booster doses given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons over the age of 60 with comorbidities. This takes the total number of precautionary shots administered since January 10 to 2,58,793, which translates to about 26.7% of those who are eligible for the dose.

District officials say that they expect the number of precautionary doses to go up in the coming months, as many of those who were eligible were infected during the current wave. As per the government guidelines, the vaccine must be taken only three months after an infection. There are nearly 2.4 lakh healthcare workers, 3.5 lakh frontline workers and 3.8 lakh people over the age of 60 years with comorbidities in Delhi who are eligible for a booster dose.

The vaccination drive in children between the ages of 15 and 17 is progressing well, with Delhi having administered the first dose to 76.4% of those eligible. So far, 7,94,783 children have been given the first dose in Delhi. As per estimates, there are over 10 lakh children in this age group in the capital. To reach more children, the government has been carrying out the drive not just at their own vaccination centres but also at camps held in schools.

The children will become eligible for the second dose in February as all of them have received Covaxin for which the duration between the two shots is four to six weeks.

A total of 2.94 crore shots have been administered in Delhi so far, of which 1.61 crore are first doses in adults, covering 100% of the estimated 15 million eligible population, and 1.22 crore are second doses covering over 81% of the eligible population.

As many as 93 adverse events were reported following immunisation in January, most of which were related to fever and headaches, as per officials.