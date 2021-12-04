Vaccination push to oxygen availability: Delhi Police action plan to tackle Omicron

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Delhi Police has directed its personnel and their family members to get fully vaccinated, revive the Covid-19 health monitoring cells headed by inspector-rank officials, and ensure availability of oxygen cylinders and life-saving medicines.

In an order issued on December 2, Special CP (Welfare) Shalini Singh instructed all 15 police districts and other units to be fully prepared to face any exigency related to Omicron through their respective Covid-19 nodal officers. “The force has been asked to ensure preparedness of Covid care centres, availability of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, life-saving medicines, hospital beds, ambulances, sanitisers, masks, gloves, PPE kits and other essential items,” it states.

“We have asked our staff to wear masks, maintain hygiene, minimise touching items, and use sanitisers regularly. Windows of police stations are being kept open for ventilation. They have also been asked to ensure there is no crowding at police stations,” a senior police officer said.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police, over 95% of its staff are vaccinated. Of the total 77,809 members, 74,289 have been vaccinated till December 2 while 1,636 have been medically exempted due to health-related issues.

The order laid emphasis on revival of Covid care centres at Shahdara and Rohini on priority. “DCPs have been tasked with reviewing the medical exemption granted to certain police personnel from vaccination and encouraging them to get vaccinated after consulting doctors. The DCPs should be the nodal officers for ensuring proper medical facilities to police personnel and their families, and an officer of the rank of inspector or above shall visit hospitalised police personnel and ensure requisite assistance,” the order states.

The department directed that nodal officers from hospitals and the DCPs who are the nodal officers for the police share all contact information immediately on the department’s official e-mail ID. Besides, the DCPs will be responsible for ensuring data on hospitalisation of police personnel is e-mailed to the department by 8 am every day.