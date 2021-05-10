Vaccination for 18-44 age group starts in Noida, Ghaziabad

According to officials, approximately 3000 vaccines will be administered in both Noida and Ghaziabad on each day. The UP government obtained 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield from the manufacturers on Saturday and 1.5 lakh Covaxin vials on Sunday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group started in Uttar Pradesh Monday, but only for those having a state residence proof. This means that people living in Delhi will not be able to get vaccinated in Noida or Ghaziabad.

The state government drive will be covering 18 districts including Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

“It is to specify that the vaccination of people between 18-44 age group is being carried out by the state government itself. Hence, the vaccines will be given to those who are residents of the state. It has to be ensured following registration that the beneficiaries are residents of the state,” said Aparna Upadhyay, Mission Director, National Health Mission.

Delhi, which started the vaccination process for the age group for free in government facilities last week, has not placed any such restrictions on beneficiaries.

According to officials, approximately 3000 vaccines will be administered in both Noida and Ghaziabad on each day. The UP government obtained 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield from the manufacturers on Saturday and 1.5 lakh Covaxin vials on Sunday.

There are 19 centres in Noida including hospitals like Fortis, Apollo, Max and several other government health centres. In Ghaziabad, the website shows 17 vaccination centres including Max Hospital and state run health centres. Notices have been put up outside government centres stating that the beneficiaries must carry proof of residency.

Both Noida and Ghaziabad have a large population of migrant laborers and professionals who reside in the two districts for work purposes. Noida and Ghaziabad are also centres for medical healthcare for satellite cities like Bulandshahr,. Mathura, Aligarh among others.

“All residents have appointments through slots booked online and will have no scope for confusion,” said Suhas LY, District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar on the order.