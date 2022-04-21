Vaccination coverage remains low in Delhi despite Covid uptick

The number of Covid-19 vaccines being administered in Delhi has remained low – around 22,500 on an average over the last seven days – despite the number of cases of the viral infection beginning to increase and with the Centre pushing for better vaccination coverage.

The number of vaccines administered in Delhi went down in mid-February and early March because Delhi reached a saturation point in most categories. Over 90% of the adult population in the capital have been fully-vaccinated.

After a lull, the numbers once again went up when the administration of the second dose for children between the ages of 15 and 17 years started and then again when the drive was opened up for those between the ages of 12 and 14 years. At present, the highest number of shots is being administered to the latter.

There were 28,485 shots administered in total on Wednesday, of which 9,073 or nearly 32% are in children between the ages of 12 and 14 years. But even this has reduced from a seven-day average of 38,713 a month ago. The second category to receive the most number of shots on Wednesday was between 18 and 44 years, among whom 7,375 shots were administered, according to data from the government’s CoWIN portal.

Takers of the precaution doses have been less in Delhi ever since it was opened for healthcare and frontline workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 and then everyone over the age of 60 years in March. A total of 5.98 lakh precaution doses have been administered in Delhi, with nearly 1.5 crore people now being eligible since the dose was opened for all adults April 10 onwards, albeit upon payment at private centres.