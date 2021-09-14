Vaccination camps set up in market areas as Gurgaon administration kicks off mega vaccination drive

The Gurgaon administration has set up vaccination camps across three market areas – near Hanuman Mandir in Sadar Bazaar, Galleria market, and Fawara Chowk bus stand to increase coverage.

These camps will be functional for four hours between 4 pm and 8 pm. Officials said 200 slots for the Covishield vaccine would be available in these market areas.

On Monday, as part of a mega vaccination drive, the Gurgaon health department administered 62, 426 Covid-19 vaccine doses. The department is aiming to administer as many as 1.45 lakh doses across 250 sites during the vaccination drive till September 17.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “To increase coverage, we have decided to set up sites in some markets, where both the doses will be administered. We aim to inoculate 1.45 lakh people in this vaccination drive. The focus is on increasing the coverage of the second doses among eligible people, especially for people who had their first dose in an earlier vaccination drive in June. People can either register for slots online by taking an appointment or just walk-in to a center and register on the spot.”

According to data available with the health department, a total of over 26 lakh doses (first and second) of vaccines have been administered in Gurgaon so far. Gurgaon is the first district in Haryana to have administered the first dose of vaccine to 100 per cent of its eligible population above 18 years.

Officials said that the vaccination rate for the first dose in Gurgaon district had exceeded its target of 100 percent, attributing the excess to migratory population from neighbouring states.

On September 6, Haryana additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora, after a review meeting with district health department officials in the city, had said that the health department was targeting 100 per cent vaccination of first dose and an increase coverage of second dose for all eligible population, in the State by September end.