Vacant principal posts in Delhi govt schools: Latest L-G House-govt flashpoint

L-G VK Saxena approved the revival of 126 posts of principals/ deputy education officers which had lapsed as they were lying vacant for more than two years, L-G House officials said.

This triggered a war of words over the state of Delhi’s school infrastructure between Raj Niwas and the AAP government on Saturday. While L-G House officials alleged these positions had lapsed due to the “apathy and inaction” of the AAP government, the latter termed the move “a bunch of lies”. The AAP alleged the Centre and L-G had stalled 244 such appointments in the name of a “comprehensive study” over the last seven years.

According to L-G House officials, “The L-G has put on hold a proposal to abolish 244 posts of principal/deputy education officer as proposed by the Education Department since said posts had also been lying vacant for more than five years,” officials said.

“The L-G has asked the Education Department ‘to submit a suitable proposal for abolition/creation of posts of principal/deputy education officer after getting a comprehensive study conducted from the AR Department, as pointed out by the Services Department’,” officials added.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sought to shoot down what he termed “false claims of the L-G” regarding the appointments, and asked him “not to play politics over the issue”. “The L-G has stalled the revival of 244 posts in the name of ‘comprehensive study’. Schools are running without principals, but the L-G wants ‘comprehensive study’ to assess whether principals are needed,” he said.

“Every school needs a principal and if a post is vacant it should be filled rather than studying the need. Instead of claiming credit, place the files in the public domain, and explain why you have been delaying the appointment of principals. Stop giving bureaucratic excuses, give a date by which principal posts abolished by you will be revived,” he added.

Government Rules provide for posts lying vacant for over two years to be considered as “deemed abolished” and those lying vacant for more than five years to be “considered abolished”.

The 370 posts in question — 126 deemed abolished posts and 244 considered abolished posts — were supposed to have been filled through promotion as per the Recruitment Rules, by the Directorate of Education from 2013-14 to 2019, according to officials.

“However, in what speaks extremely negatively of the functioning of the Education Department, none of these posts was filled through promotion and were allowed to remain vacant, thereby inviting provisions for abolishing them,” the official stated.

“With regard to the proposal for abolition of 244 posts of principal, the Services Department had advised AR Department to carry out a comprehensive study in one go, noting that ‘post of Principal is crucial for the functioning of Education Department, the exercise of abolition/creation of posts need not be taken up time and again’”, the officials added. However, L-G House officials alleged, despite the observations of the Services Department, the Directorate of Education moved the proposal for abolition of 244 posts.