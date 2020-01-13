Follow Us:
V-C behind JNU violence: Cong report

The report, submitted by a team led by Sushmita Dev, claimed the violence was pre-meditated and aimed at intimidating students and faculty. “There is every reason to believe the mob... was from Right-wing factions,” the report alleged, and claimed “the role of the V-C... points to connivance and complicity with attackers”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2020 2:23:43 am
JNU violence, JNU attack, JNU protests, attack on JNU students, JNU campus violence, Delhi news, city news, Indian Express The claim was part of a report by a fact-finding committee set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress Sunday alleged JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was the “mastermind” behind the January 5 violence at the varsity, and demanded he be dismissed and a criminal investigation initiated against him.

