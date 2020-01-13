V-C behind JNU violence: Cong report

The claim was part of a report by a fact-finding committee set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The claim was part of a report by a fact-finding committee set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress Sunday alleged JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was the “mastermind” behind the January 5 violence at the varsity, and demanded he be dismissed and a criminal investigation initiated against him.

The report, submitted by a team led by Sushmita Dev, claimed the violence was pre-meditated and aimed at intimidating students and faculty. “There is every reason to believe the mob… was from Right-wing factions,” the report alleged, and claimed “the role of the V-C… points to connivance and complicity with attackers”.

