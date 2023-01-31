Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and UP top three tableaux at R-Day from among states

The tableaux of Uttarakhand carrying the theme of Manaskhand, Maharashtra with the theme Sade Tin Shaktipithe & Nari Shakti and Uttar Pradesh which carried the theme of Ayodhya Deepotsav were declared as the top three tableaux from among participating states and union territories, the defence ministry said Monday.

A defence ministry statement said that the best marching contingents and tableaux of Republic Day Parade 2023 were announced in two separate results – one by a panel of judges and other through an online public vote conducted by MyGov.

“Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of Marching Contingents from three Services, Marching Contingents from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories and Ministries/Departments,” the ministry said.

The Punjab Regiment Centre contingent was declared as the best marching contingent among the three services and the CRPF marching contingent was declared the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau based on the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) was declared as the winner among tableaux presented by ministries and departments.

Tableau of Maharashtra during the 74th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Tableau of Maharashtra during the 74th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A special prize was given to the Central Public Works Department and the Vande Bharatam Dance Group.

As per the online poll results for the popular choice was conducted between January 25-28 on MyGov web page, the Indian Air Force was declared as the best marching contingent among the three services, while the CRPF was declared as the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

Advertisement

As per the online poll results, Gujarat’s tableau with the theme Clean-Green energy efficient Gujarat was declared the winner followed by the tableaux of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

“Atmarnirbharta” (self-reliance) and “Nari Shakti” (women power) were the two themes on display at the Republic Day parade on 26 January — by many of the marching contingents as well as the different tableaux.

Despite the fog and reduced visibility, a 50-aircraft strong grand airshow was put up by the IAF—which included 23 fighter aircraft, 18 helicopters and eight transport aircraft alongside a Dakota air aircraft.