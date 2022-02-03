Uttar Pradesh elections: 412 companies of central paramilitary forces to be deployed

Around 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces, along with the state police forces, will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh for maintaining law and order during the upcoming Legislative Assembly election in the state. The highest deployment of the force has been made in Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut, said officials.

The election will be held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Sources said the decision to deploy paramilitary personnel has been taken after the Election Commission (EC) asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to make available these companies – 110 personnel in each company for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh for the next two months. “The EC a few days back requested a meeting with the senior officials of the MHA where they have also discussed various aspects of security during the polling,” sources said.

“In total, 412 companies of the central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF) have been sanctioned and in the first week of January, 225 companies of CAPF already arrived. They have been deployed at various places for area domination. The remaining companies of the forces will be sent by February 5,” said sources.

“It has been decided that five companies of adhoc – 306 will be deployed for the strong room duty in the first phase of the election, three companies of CRPF along with one company of CISF has been deployed for election duty. Ad Hoc commandants have been asked to ensure platoon-wise deployment and SSP, Sitapur, CP Lucknow and Kanpur, have been asked to make arrangements for those companies, which will take night halt in Lucknow, Sitapur and Kanpur districts,” an official said.