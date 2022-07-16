Noida: 10 held for duping foreign nationals of Rs 170 crore through fake call centres

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 10 people on charges of running fake call centres and duping several foreign nationals in the US, Canada, Lebanon and Britain to the tune of Rs 170 crore, in Noida Friday.

The accused have been identified as Karan Mohan, Vinod Singh, Dhruv Narang, Mayank Gogiya, Akshay Malik, Deepak Singh, Ahuja Paudwal, Akshay Sharma, Jayant Singh and Mukul Rawat, the police said. The accused were allegedly running a fake international call centre with at least 50 callers. The STF is reportedly tracking some other members of the gang.

A team comprising cyber police and Noida STF field unit raided an office located in Sector 59, Noida, and seized Rs 32,470 cash, 12 mobile phones, 76 desktop computers, 56 VoIP diallers, 37 credit/debit cards, four cars, and one motorcycle. The seized electronic items have been sent for forensic analysis.

The STF team said Karan Mohan and Vinod Singh were the masterminds of the group. They were running fake call centres under the guise of various companies, such as Vmak Research And Services Private Limited, Vmak Electricals Private Limited, DMV Marketing & Research LLP, DMV Marketing, Max Value Plus Capital Private Limited, and AMPG Technology Private Limited. The accused reportedly tracked foreign nationals and duped them by posing as technical support executives, the police said.

“They would use VOIP Calling, Diallers/DD and other technologies and software such as Teamviewer to gain access to their victims’ systems. They would use websites and other payment gateways to access several fake bank accounts and would transfer money in them using the victims’ credit/debit card details. The money was converted from US Dollars to Indian Rupees through hawala into either cash or transferred into the companies’ bank accounts,” they added.

The police said they will take legal action to freeze the bank accounts and question officials of the said banks after getting some more information.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 66D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act against the accused at Noida Sector-58 police station.

Vinod Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector-58 police station, said the accused will be presented before a magistrate at district court, Surajpur, Saturday.