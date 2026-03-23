Uttar Pradesh CM makes key visit, inspects, reviews preparations ahead of Jewar airport inauguration by PM

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday made a key visit to the Noida International Airport in Jewar to conduct a review and inspection ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for March 28.
According to officials, the PM will also inaugurate the cargo terminal and lay the foundation stone of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) project on March 28.
Officials said that the CM reviewed the proposed route of the PM’s visit and examined key locations like the passenger terminal, cargo terminal, rally venue, parking areas, access routes and helipad. Officials, meanwhile, said that a four-layer security system will be in place during the event.
CM Adityanath also held a review meeting with public representatives and senior officials later where discussions were held on preparations for the inauguration, security arrangements and operational plans. He also directed all departments to work in coordination and finish work within the set deadline.
Minister-in-charge, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Brijesh Singh; BJP regional president Satyendra Sisodia; party’s district president Abhishek Sharma, party’s metropolitan president Mahesh Chauhan, MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, MLA Dhirendra Singh, MLA Tejpal Nagar and MLC Shrichand Sharma were present at the airport on Sunday.
The Indian Express had earlier reported that Phase 1 of the airport will have one runway and an annual passenger handling capacity of 1.20 crore. An average of 150 flights are expected to operate daily. While around Rs 5,000 crore has been spent on land acquisition for the airport, around Rs 7,000 crore is being invested into constructing it, the government had said.
“Once the number of passengers crosses 1 crore annually, the process of constructing the second runway will begin. With two runways, the airport will be capable of serving around 7 crore passengers annually,” an official had told The Indian Express.
The airport, located around 85 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, will serve as both a major passenger and a cargo hub.
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