Uttar Pradesh CM makes key visit, inspects, reviews preparations ahead of Jewar airport inauguration by PM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the airport on Sunday ahead of its inauguration by PM Narendra Modi, scheduled for March 28. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday made a key visit to the Noida International Airport in Jewar to conduct a review and inspection ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for March 28.

According to officials, the PM will also inaugurate the cargo terminal and lay the foundation stone of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) project on March 28.

Officials said that the CM reviewed the proposed route of the PM’s visit and examined key locations like the passenger terminal, cargo terminal, rally venue, parking areas, access routes and helipad. Officials, meanwhile, said that a four-layer security system will be in place during the event.