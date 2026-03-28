March 28 day of immense importance for Uttar Pradesh and NCR, says PM ahead of Noida airport launch

The much-awaited first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, costing Rs 11,282 crore, is set to be inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a statement, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the cargo terminal and lay the foundation stone for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, aimed at boosting India’s aviation infrastructure.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the event, along with several Union and state ministers.

The PM on Friday said the airport will boost commerce and connectivity and ease congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the Capital.

“Tomorrow, 28th March, is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi,” he said.

Among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country, the airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar district will initially have a capacity to handle 12 million passengers per annum. Once fully developed, the airport will have a total passenger handling capacity of 70 million.

The first phase of the airport has been developed at an investment of around Rs 11,200 crore. ‘DXN’ is the code for the airport, which will be operated by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under a public-private partnership.

“The airport features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations,” an official statement said.

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According to an official statement on Friday, together, the Delhi and Noida airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi-NCR among the leading global aviation hubs. Originally scheduled to commence passenger services in September 2024, NIA is being developed in four phases along with a dedicated cargo terminal. It received an aerodrome license from the aviation regulator DGCA earlier this month.

A five-tier security ring has been put in place and around 5,000 security personnel deployed for the inauguration of the airport, officials said. According to a statement issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Friday, the entire area has been secured under a multi-layered security architecture in coordination with the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Strict access control measures have been implemented at all entry points, including frisking, baggage screening and identity verification, police said, adding that anti-sabotage checks, bomb disposal squad (BDDS) sweeps and anti-mine inspections have been carried out.

Event invitations issued on Friday specified that wearing black clothing and live streaming of the programme are prohibited.

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Police said a comprehensive deployment of forces, including PAC, RAF, ATS and CISF, has been ensured at strategic locations, supported by Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs).

Anti-drone teams have been deployed and the area has been declared a “red zone”, with a strict ban on drone operations. Continuous monitoring of social media is also being carried out to track rumours and potential threats, officials said. To ensure smooth traffic flow, a detailed diversion plan supported by real-time monitoring has been implemented. Parking arrangements for nearly 20,000 vehicles, including buses, cars and two-wheelers, have been made across 15 designated sites.

Given the proximity of the venue to the Yamuna River, arrangements for riverine patrolling have also been made, officials added.