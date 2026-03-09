Uttam Nagar murder: Three women among 8 more arrested in case

Police said that fresh arrests were made on the basis of facts and technical evidence during the probe.

Eight more people, including three women and a teenager, were nabbed in connection with the Uttam Nagar murder case on Holi. A total of 16 people have been arrested.

Police said the latest arrested accused have been identified as Sayra alias Kali, 40; Sarifan, 50; Salma, 36; Suhail alias Sahil, 21; Sameer, 20; Firoz, 22; and Ismile, 50.

Earlier, the police had arrested Umardeen, 49; Jummadeen, 36; Kamruddin, 36; Mustaque, 46; Muzzaffar, 25; and Tahir, 18.

Two juveniles are among those nabbed.

On March 4, 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death allegedly over an issue involving a water-filled balloon. Police said Tarun’s family claimed his cousin was playing with a water balloon on the third floor of their house when it accidentally slipped from her hand and fell to the ground. The water splashed on Sayra, leading to an argument between the two families.