Uttam Nagar murder: Three women among 8 more arrested in case

Eight more people, including three women and a teenager, were nabbed in connection with the Uttam Nagar murder case on Holi. A total of 16 people have been arrested.
Police said the latest arrested accused have been identified as Sayra alias Kali, 40; Sarifan, 50; Salma, 36; Suhail alias Sahil, 21; Sameer, 20; Firoz, 22; and Ismile, 50.
Earlier, the police had arrested Umardeen, 49; Jummadeen, 36; Kamruddin, 36; Mustaque, 46; Muzzaffar, 25; and Tahir, 18.
Two juveniles are among those nabbed.
On March 4, 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death allegedly over an issue involving a water-filled balloon. Police said Tarun’s family claimed his cousin was playing with a water balloon on the third floor of their house when it accidentally slipped from her hand and fell to the ground. The water splashed on Sayra, leading to an argument between the two families.
Police said the accused live in A Block, JJ Colony, Hatsal Road — in the same neighbourhood as the victim — and are involved in the cloth-dyeing business.
Police said that fresh arrests were made on the basis of facts and technical evidence during the probe.
Since the incident, the locality has remained on edge. Protests erupted and a few miscreants allegedly vandalised the houses of the accused. On Sunday, civic authorities, along with the Delhi Police, demolished a portion of the three-storey house belonging to Umardeen.
On Monday, heavy police and paramilitary deployment remained in place in the JJ Colony with most entrances and exits blocked and almost all shops in the area shut. Officers said police and paramilitary personnel will remain deployed in the area for a few more days.
DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh had earlier said family members from both sides had exchanged blows on the street. “Three persons from one side and five on the other sustained injuries, including Tarun who was attacked later. Tarun was declared dead the next day.
Families of the accused, as well as a few others, have left the locality. Tarun’s family has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.
