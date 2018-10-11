Uttam Nagar murder: Three more held

A 40-year-old man died and his 45-year-old brother was injured after they were attacked by four men with a knife outside their house on Friday night. (Image for representational purpose) A 40-year-old man died and his 45-year-old brother was injured after they were attacked by four men with a knife outside their house on Friday night. (Image for representational purpose)

Three more people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a tempo driver to death, after the victim’s vehicle brushed past a pet dog in Uttam Nagar area, police said.

A 40-year-old man died and his 45-year-old brother was injured after they were attacked by four men with a knife outside their house on Friday night. On Sunday, police had nabbed 19-year-old Karan Arora, who is now on a two-day remand. “The three accused were identified as Ankit (24) and Paras (20) and their tenant Dev Chopra (28),” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse. Police said the dog belonged to Ankit and Paras.

