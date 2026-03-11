Uttam Nagar murder: No coercive action till next hearing, court tells MCD after home of accused partly razed

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday orally directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that it should not take any coercive action by demolishing residences of the accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case or those in the vicinity until the next hearing on Wednesday.

Twenty-six-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death last week amid a brawl on the day of Holi with neighbours in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. On Sunday, civic authorities demolished parts of a house belonging to the main accused, Umardeen (49), and his son Muzaffar (25).

The court’s remarks on Tuesday came as two petitions — expressing apprehension of further demolition — were heard. The petitions came up before the court around 4:10 pm on Tuesday after the petitioners requested Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya for urgent listing of the matters earlier in the day.