Uttam Nagar murder: Delhi Police files chargesheet; 2 minors among 20 named as accused

Police have invoked provisions related to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A section of trespass was added later during the probe.

Delhi Police on Sunday filed before a city court a 550-page chargesheet in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old youth in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar in March, and named 20 people, including two minors, as accused in the case.

Tarun Kumar was killed after a fight over a water balloon escalated and the incident had taken a communal turn in no time.

Police said that the preliminary assessment report related to the two minor accused has been submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Investigators have examined around 50 witnesses during the course of the probe, police said. Two of the accused remain absconding and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them, they said.