Uttam Nagar murder: Delhi Police files chargesheet; 2 minors among 20 named as accused

Police said that the preliminary assessment report related to the two minor accused has been submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiMay 6, 2026 01:09 AM IST
Uttam Nagar murder, Uttam Nagar murder chargesheet, Delhi Police, Uttam Nagar, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsPolice have invoked provisions related to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A section of trespass was added later during the probe.
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Delhi Police on Sunday filed before a city court a 550-page chargesheet in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old youth in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar in March, and named 20 people, including two minors, as accused in the case.

Tarun Kumar was killed after a fight over a water balloon escalated and the incident had taken a communal turn in no time.

Police said that the preliminary assessment report related to the two minor accused has been submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Investigators have examined around 50 witnesses during the course of the probe, police said. Two of the accused remain absconding and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them, they said.

As reported earlier, the incident, according to police, was triggered by a prior dispute between the victim and some of the accused and escalated on the day of Holi.

The victim was allegedly chased and attacked by a group in Uttam Nagar, leading to his death. The case had drawn attention due to the scale of the assault and the number of people allegedly involved.

The chargesheet details the sequence of events, the roles attributed to each of the accused, and the evidence collected, including eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage analysis, and forensic findings, police said.

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Police have invoked provisions related to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A section of trespass was added later during the probe.

Proceedings against the adults named as accused in the chargesheet will continue before the trial court, while the matter involving the two minors will be taken up separately by the JJB.

 

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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