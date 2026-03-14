Uttam Nagar murder case: Rs 37L raised by posting misleading video, say cops; crackdown launched against social media rumours

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Nearly a week after a 26-year-old was killed in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar allegedly over a dispute with neighbours over throwing of a water balloon on Holi, the Delhi Police has launched a crackdown against social media accounts spreading rumours regarding the incident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that police took serious note of misleading and inflammatory content on social media.
A social media account, said police, allegedly uploaded a video on March 10, appealed for financial assistance by raking up emotions in a misleading manner, shared a QR code and collected Rs 37 lakh within just two days
The police traced the QR code-linked account and contacted bank officials, asking them to block credit and debit transactions. They have also requested that the account be frozen. The police are now investigating whose name the bank account is registered, said officers.
Another 22 social media accounts, officers added, have been identified that were constantly posting misleading and provocative videos.
Twenty-six-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death on March 4 amid a brawl on the day of Holi with neighbours in Uttam Nagar.
Along with investigating the murder case, the police have also been monitoring social media platforms to curb misinformation. Based on this, a case has been registered under the IT Act.
During the investigation, 14 accounts on X (formerly Twitter) were identified. Similarly, eight provocative posts were found on Instagram. The police have contacted the social media platforms and requested them to remove all such content, said officers.
DCP Singh said that spreading false information or rumors on social media is a punishable offense under the law. The police have warned that strict action will be taken against those involved.
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