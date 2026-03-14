Uttam Nagar murder case: Rs 37L raised by posting misleading video, say cops; crackdown launched against social media rumours

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that police took serious note of misleading and inflammatory content on social media.

Nearly a week after a 26-year-old was killed in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar allegedly over a dispute with neighbours over throwing of a water balloon on Holi, the Delhi Police has launched a crackdown against social media accounts spreading rumours regarding the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that police took serious note of misleading and inflammatory content on social media.

A social media account, said police, allegedly uploaded a video on March 10, appealed for financial assistance by raking up emotions in a misleading manner, shared a QR code and collected Rs 37 lakh within just two days