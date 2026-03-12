Fire breaks out at slum cluster in Southwest Delhi’s Matiala, 80 shanties gutted

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A major fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis at Mansa Ram Park near the fish market in Matiala in Southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Wednesday night, gutting around 80 shanties, police said. No casualties have been reported in the blaze so far, officers said.
According to police, a PCR call reporting the blaze was received at Bindapur police station at 11:57 pm on Wednesday. A police team rushed to the spot and evacuated residents of the shanties to safety while alerting the fire department, officers said.
Around 28 fire tenders were deployed to the spot and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by around 3 am on Thursday.
This is the second fire reported at the same location within a week.
On March 7, a similar blaze had broken out at the site and was extinguished with the help of eight fire tenders. No loss of life was reported in that incident, following which a case was registered at Bindapur police station.
“As per information provided by the Revenue department, this is a private property; however the ownership is disputed. Previously, there have been multiple complaints regarding illegal garbage dumping and garbage being set on fire, for which a debris removal drive was scheduled for March 7 at the site by the district administration under the Kapashera subdivision, which was postponed due to logistical issues. The cause of fire is still not known,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Kushal Pal Singh.
District administration officials said a debris clearance drive will be carried out at the site soon with the assistance of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD).
