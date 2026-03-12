Fire breaks out at slum cluster in Southwest Delhi’s Matiala, 80 shanties gutted

Around 28 fire tenders were deployed to the spot and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by around 3 am on Thursday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A major fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis at Mansa Ram Park near the fish market in Matiala in Southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Wednesday night, gutting around 80 shanties, police said. No casualties have been reported in the blaze so far, officers said.

According to police, a PCR call reporting the blaze was received at Bindapur police station at 11:57 pm on Wednesday. A police team rushed to the spot and evacuated residents of the shanties to safety while alerting the fire department, officers said.

Around 28 fire tenders were deployed to the spot and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by around 3 am on Thursday.