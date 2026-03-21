Police are showered with rose petals as namaazis express gratitude on muted Eid in Uttam Nagar

Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday was the first that anyone in Uttam Nagar’s Hastsal Colony could remember during which police randomly asked people to show ID cards as proof of their residence in the area before they were allowed to enter the road leading up to the Eidgah.

But they were all happy to comply – the police vigil was reassuring evidence that they were alert to calls for violence by fringe groups on social media on the day of the festival.

More than 1,500 personnel of the Delhi Police and RAF were deployed in the area, where celebrations were peaceful and enthusiastic.

Senior police officers including Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari and Joint Commissioner (Western Range) Jatin Narwal stopped by to take stock of the security arrangements.

The police vigil was reassuring evidence that they were alert to calls for violence by fringe groups on social media on the day of the festival. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The police vigil was reassuring evidence that they were alert to calls for violence by fringe groups on social media on the day of the festival. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Both sides of Hastsal Colony — on either side of Uttam Nagar Metro station — were heavily barricaded, and police personnel checked people’s bags and IDs, as well as the cameras and microphones of mediapersons.

The heightened security was in response to the tense situation that arose after 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed near his home in A Block of the colony, allegedly during a clash with his Muslims neighbours on Holi. After several fringe groups began a campaign on social media and on the ground in Hastsal Colony calling for bloody retribution and a “Khoon ki Holi” on Eid, security was tightened, and police launched a crackdown against those spreading rumours on social media.

Eid prayers at the Eidgah started about 8 am, and ended about 20 minutes later. As the namaazis came out, they showered rose petals on the police officers at the site. They were grateful that the administration had done its job and ensured a peaceful prayer ceremony, several of them told The Indian Express.

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Eid prayers at the Eidgah started about 8 am, and ended about 20 minutes later. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Eid prayers at the Eidgah started about 8 am, and ended about 20 minutes later. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

“We were dreading what might happen today. But the way the area was secured from outsiders who wanted to disrupt the prayers…we finally felt at peace,” said Mohammed Saud, 54, who said he worked in a factory in Gurgaon.

Some of the people then moved towards the Badi Masjid in B Block, where some of them would offer a second round of prayers. This is something that happens every Eid — the difference this time was they walked not in groups, laughing and talking, but in a disciplined line, as security forces kept a close watch.

“Iss baar toh bheed kuchh bhi nahin hai. Usually, we have to take people in separate batches inside the Eidgah to offer prayers. This time it happened in one go. Many people across Delhi come here every Eid. Not many have come today. People have not brought their children out of fear,” Nabi Hasan (35), said, walking along in the line with others.

The celebrations were subdued in the streets and lanes as well, as most people headed home after offering prayers at the Badi Masjid – instead of the usual revelry outdoors in the neighbourhood. Most shops were shuttered, and only a few children ran out of their homes to take pictures of themselves from time to time.

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Outside the Badi Masjid lane, a group of friends stood smoking cigarettes after prayers. All of them wore volunteer ID cards of the local Muntazima Committee: a community body that oversees the governance of local mosques and graveyards.

One of the men, Mohammed Altaf, said that he had volunteered so that he could coordinate with the police and ensure that there was no problem at “their end”.

“This is the first Eid for my children. The situation is not ideal, but at least we are safe so far. We have all gathered here from the Committee so that in case anything goes wrong, we are there to watch the locality while the police go about doing their job,” he said.

Altaf’s brother, who runs an eatery in the area, said that people were wary of letting their children go out on Eid like every year, and it was affecting their business.

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“There’s a line that we shopkeepers use every year, ‘Bachchon ki Eidi churaani hai’, meaning we must get the kids to spend their Eidi (money) in our shops. But that isn’t going to happen this year, it seems,” he said.

As the muted celebrations continued inside the colony, the police detained several “suspicious” individuals at the entrance to Hastsal. Over a period of five hours, from 8 am to 1 pm, about 12 to 13 men were detained by the police. A senior official said that none of them had been confirmed to be affiliated with any particular organisation.

The most noticeable of these detentions happened around noon. As DCP (West) Kushal Pal Singh was speaking to reporters near the Uttam Nagar Metro station, a group of men started to raise slogans and attempted to move towards the colony.

The police acted swiftly, breaking their advance, and dragged one of the men who had managed to enter the colony straight to the Uttam Nagar police station. The remaining slogan shouters soon scattered.

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A man who identified himself as a member of the Bajrang Dal, claimed that the organisation had planned a protest at 11 am near the colony, but the plan didn’t take off.

“I have got calls from the protesters that the police are not letting them assemble as of now. But nothing has been called off as of now,” he said.