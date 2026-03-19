Amidst tension in Uttam Nagar, Delhi Police seek more companies of paramilitary forces for Eid 

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Amid ongoing tension in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar following the death of a 26-year-old man over a water balloon incident during Holi, the Delhi Police have requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to provide 10 additional paramilitary companies for deployment during Eid.
Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed following communal tension in the locality after March 4, when Tarun Kumar was beaten to death following a dispute with his Muslim neighbours during Holi. Since then, the security forces have remained deployed in the area.
More than 150 pickets have been set up in Uttam Nagar and its neighbouring area, Chhawla, to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival. The local police have also appealed to people not to spread rumours via social media or any other medium.
The arrangements are being made, especially after the calls for violent retribution followed, with fringe groups on social media urging a “Khoon ki Holi” on Eid, sources said.
A senior police officer told The Indian Express that security has already been tightened in JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar, particularly in Blocks A, B, and C. Police personnel from neighbouring districts have also been keeping a vigil in the locality for the past two weeks.
“For the Eid festival, additional deployment will be put in place. This includes reserve police forces and paramilitary personnel. We have requested the Centre to provide 10 more companies,” the officer said.
Special arrangements have been made outside religious places, he added.
The Delhi Police also cracked down on social media accounts spreading rumours regarding the incident.
During the investigation, 14 accounts on X were identified, and eight provocative posts were found on Instagram. The police have contacted social media platforms and requested that they remove all such content, said officers.
Besides, the Delhi Police stepped up security across the city and made elaborate arrangements to prevent any disturbances or untoward incidents during Eid.
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