Amidst tension in Uttam Nagar, Delhi Police seek more companies of paramilitary forces for Eid 

Security personnel stand guard during the "Virat Aakrosh Sabha" called by the United Hindu Front over the death of Tarun (25), due to an alleged fight during Holi at Uttam Nagar, in New Delhi on March 15. (ANI Photo)

Amid ongoing tension in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar following the death of a 26-year-old man over a water balloon incident during Holi, the Delhi Police have requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to provide 10 additional paramilitary companies for deployment during Eid.

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed following communal tension in the locality after March 4, when Tarun Kumar was beaten to death following a dispute with his Muslim neighbours during Holi. Since then, the security forces have remained deployed in the area.

More than 150 pickets have been set up in Uttam Nagar and its neighbouring area, Chhawla, to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival. The local police have also appealed to people not to spread rumours via social media or any other medium.