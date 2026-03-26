In a 3-day memorial, Sundar Nursery to mark Ustad Zakir Hussain’s 75th birth anniversary

When noted photo artist Dayanita Singh began photographing at 18, her first subject was the young tabla player Zakir Hussain, not yet the Ustad he would go on to become.

What began almost casually as a photo project while studying at the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, she recalls, was an attempt to “capture a memory of the time; like a caress” and never intended as photography in any formal sense. Neither she nor Hussain and other famed musicians she travelled with on a tour bus, saw her as a photographer.

Yet, says 65-year-old Singh, it was in those very encounters that Hussain shaped her way of seeing. Singh would go on to win the distinguished Hasselblad Award, widely considered the world’s most prestigious photography prize, in 2022.