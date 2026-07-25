Using discarded wrappers, cops trace outlets sending food to Jantar Mantar protest site
The owners of several cafes and restaurants told The Indian Express that Delhi Police officers visited them and went through the records of the orders placed and the deliveries made over the last few days.
The owners of several cafes and restaurants told The Indian Express that Delhi Police officers visited them and went through the records of the orders placed and the deliveries made over the last few days. Some eateries were asked to furnish proof of the paid orders, including bulk deliveries, as well as the food sent by the outlets for free. Some restaurants and cafes claimed they were also summoned to police stations.
The owner of a restaurant, which has supplied 800 pieces of food items daily on an average to Jantar Mantar over the last three days, said Delhi Police officers reached their South Delhi store Thursday, enquiring about those running it and asking why its food was available at the protest site in large quantities. The staff were told the store was tracked through the packaging material found at the protest site.
“We were not at the store when the officers came. They asked for details from our staff and, via them, summoned us to the police station,” the owner said, adding that they went to the police station the same night.
“The inspector there told us that many anti-social elements present at the protests were availing of our food and essentially asked us to refrain from sending more stuff. They also asked us about any bulk orders that we received through online platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, and then told us that such orders should raise red flags for us and we shouldn’t service them. Since then, almost everyone in our family has advised us not to send food to the protests, and I guess that’s the police’s whole point, to create that kind of an intimidating environment,” the owner said.
Apart from volunteers bringing and distributing free food at Jantar Mantar since the protest started on June 20, supporters from across India and overseas have been sending meals, snacks and bottled water through delivery apps. Many local eateries also sent free food to the protest site, besides posting social media announcements offering “a place to pause, take shelter” and “free refreshments” at their premises.
A staff member at one such cafe told The Indian Express they deleted their social media post “after the Delhi Police officers came to our premises”.
Story continues below this ad
“They (police) told us that our food packaging was found at the protest site and asked us details about our orders sent there. We had to show them details of the deliveries we had made for orders booked through the food delivery apps. We were asked about free orders also and were asked to refrain from sending those,” the cafe employee said.
Queries sent to the Delhi Police remained unanswered until press time.
However, in a “traffic advisory” posted on X, Delhi Traffic Police said: “In view of the prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS, 2023, citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the notified area and use alternate routes wherever possible. App-based mobility, ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce platforms are advised to regulate operations in the restricted area for the duration of the prohibitory orders to support public safety and maintain law & order.”
In another post on X, Delhi Police said: “Rumours are circulating on social media claiming that Delhi Police has imposed a ban on food delivery app services across the New Delhi area. This claim is completely false, baseless, and misleading. Delhi Police has not imposed any ban on food delivery services in the New Delhi area.”
Story continues below this ad
A senior executive from the restaurant industry said, “The government and police are trying to curb all avenues that are helping the protest retain, and build on, its momentum. Connectivity is impacted due to frequent internet shutdowns, metro services near Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas have been impacted, and now there is an attempt to ensure that food does not enter the site as easily as it has so far.”
Aanchal Magazine is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express, serving as a leading voice on the macroeconomy and fiscal policy. With 15 years of newsroom experience, she is recognized for her ability to decode complex economic data and government policy for a wider audience.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Magazine’s reporting is rooted in "fiscal arithmetic" and economic science. Her work provides critical insights into the financial health of the nation, focusing on:
Macroeconomic Policy: Detailed tracking of GDP growth, inflation trends, and central bank policy actions.
Fiscal Metrics: Analysis of taxation, revenue collection, and government spending.
Labour & Society: Reporting on labour trends and the intersection of economic policy with employment.
Her expertise lies in interpreting high-frequency economic indicators to explain the broader trajectory of the Indian economy.
Personal Interests: Beyond the world of finance and statistics, Aanchal maintains a deep personal interest in the history of her homeland, Kashmir. In her spare time, she reads extensively about the region's culture and traditions and works to map the complex journeys of displacement associated with it.
Find all stories by Aanchal Magazine here ... Read More
Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens.
Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include:
The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India.
Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem.
Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide.
Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting.
Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan.
Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More