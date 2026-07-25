Using discarded wrappers, cops trace outlets sending food to Jantar Mantar protest site

Using discarded wrappers and packaging from the Jantar Mantar protest site, Delhi Police is allegedly tracking down restaurants and cafes and asking them to stop supplying free food or making bulk deliveries to the venue.

The owners of several cafes and restaurants told The Indian Express that Delhi Police officers visited them and went through the records of the orders placed and the deliveries made over the last few days. Some eateries were asked to furnish proof of the paid orders, including bulk deliveries, as well as the food sent by the outlets for free. Some restaurants and cafes claimed they were also summoned to police stations.

The owner of a restaurant, which has supplied 800 pieces of food items daily on an average to Jantar Mantar over the last three days, said Delhi Police officers reached their South Delhi store Thursday, enquiring about those running it and asking why its food was available at the protest site in large quantities. The staff were told the store was tracked through the packaging material found at the protest site.

“We were not at the store when the officers came. They asked for details from our staff and, via them, summoned us to the police station,” the owner said, adding that they went to the police station the same night.

“The inspector there told us that many anti-social elements present at the protests were availing of our food and essentially asked us to refrain from sending more stuff. They also asked us about any bulk orders that we received through online platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, and then told us that such orders should raise red flags for us and we shouldn’t service them. Since then, almost everyone in our family has advised us not to send food to the protests, and I guess that’s the police’s whole point, to create that kind of an intimidating environment,” the owner said.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinay Sharma (@vinayshaarma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinay Sharma (@vinayshaarma)

Apart from volunteers bringing and distributing free food at Jantar Mantar since the protest started on June 20, supporters from across India and overseas have been sending meals, snacks and bottled water through delivery apps. Many local eateries also sent free food to the protest site, besides posting social media announcements offering “a place to pause, take shelter” and “free refreshments” at their premises.

A staff member at one such cafe told The Indian Express they deleted their social media post “after the Delhi Police officers came to our premises”.

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“They (police) told us that our food packaging was found at the protest site and asked us details about our orders sent there. We had to show them details of the deliveries we had made for orders booked through the food delivery apps. We were asked about free orders also and were asked to refrain from sending those,” the cafe employee said.

Queries sent to the Delhi Police remained unanswered until press time.

However, in a “traffic advisory” posted on X, Delhi Traffic Police said: “In view of the prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS, 2023, citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the notified area and use alternate routes wherever possible. App-based mobility, ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce platforms are advised to regulate operations in the restricted area for the duration of the prohibitory orders to support public safety and maintain law & order.”

In another post on X, Delhi Police said: “Rumours are circulating on social media claiming that Delhi Police has imposed a ban on food delivery app services across the New Delhi area. This claim is completely false, baseless, and misleading. Delhi Police has not imposed any ban on food delivery services in the New Delhi area.”

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A senior executive from the restaurant industry said, “The government and police are trying to curb all avenues that are helping the protest retain, and build on, its momentum. Connectivity is impacted due to frequent internet shutdowns, metro services near Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas have been impacted, and now there is an attempt to ensure that food does not enter the site as easily as it has so far.”