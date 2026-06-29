User base tripled, 1.44 lakh digital files processed: Delhi e-Office system set to complete 1 year

The Delhi government’s e-Office system is set to complete one year on July 1, with the digital governance initiative having witnessed a significant jump in adoption. Over the past year, the number of users on the platform has tripled to 15,748 across 235 government departments, boards, and educational institutions, officials said on Sunday.

This assumes significance as the system had only 5,005 users across 198 departments and offices in March 2025. During this period, the platform also processed over 1.44 lakh electronic files and 9.22 lakh e-receipts, according to data released by the Delhi government.

The e-Office platform was made mandatory across all Delhi government departments from July 1, 2025, replacing the movement of physical files with an online workflow for file processing, correspondence and approvals. The government said the shift has reduced dependence on paper files, improved the tracking of official work and helped speed up decision-making.