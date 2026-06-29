User base tripled, 1.44 lakh digital files processed: Delhi e-Office system set to complete 1 year

The Delhi government’s e-Office system is set to complete one year on July 1, with the digital governance initiative having witnessed a significant jump in adoption. Over the past year, the number of users on the platform has tripled to 15,748 across 235 government departments, boards, and educational institutions, officials said on Sunday.
This assumes significance as the system had only 5,005 users across 198 departments and offices in March 2025. During this period, the platform also processed over 1.44 lakh electronic files and 9.22 lakh e-receipts, according to data released by the Delhi government.
The e-Office platform was made mandatory across all Delhi government departments from July 1, 2025, replacing the movement of physical files with an online workflow for file processing, correspondence and approvals. The government said the shift has reduced dependence on paper files, improved the tracking of official work and helped speed up decision-making.
“The e-Office system now makes it easy to identify which official is handling a particular file and what action has been taken on it. The system has also made record-keeping more secure, reduced unnecessary delays and enabled smoother coordination among departments,” Gupta said, adding that “the government’s objective is to create a work environment across all government offices where administration is faster, more transparent and more accountable, while ensuring that people do not have to wait unnecessarily for government services.”
Of the total workload, government departments processed 1.38 lakh e-files and 8.67 lakh e-receipts. Between July 1, 2025 and April 12, 2026 departments handled 1.14 lakh e-files and 7.14 lakh e-receipts. Following the rollout of an upgraded version of the platform in April this year, another 23,767 e-files and around 1.53 lakh e-receipts were processed by June 27, indicating a sharp increase in adoption.
According to officials, the government has developed separate versions of the platform for three categories of institutions — government departments, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies, and universities and colleges — to account for differences in their administrative requirements.
As per the government, e-Office is now being used regularly in 177 of the 235 departments and institutions on the platform, or about 75.3 per cent. Among core government departments, 120 of 132 departments, or around 91 per cent, are using the system regularly. The corresponding figures are 36 of 55 public sector bodies (65.5 per cent) and 21 of 48 universities and educational institutions (43.8 per cent), officials said.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More