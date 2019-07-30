Use PM, President photo at schools: North Delhi MC

The mayor of the North civic body, Avtar Singh, has issued a circular ordering all schools under its jurisdiction to install photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on campus.

The circular states that all schools under North Delhi Municipal Corporation are being intimated about this, and the process should be wrapped up before August 15 (Independence Day) so a feeling of nationalism can be inculcated among children.

“These children will be the future of country and in their hands will be the country’s responsibility,” the letter reads. “Pictures of these greats will inspire the children, who will be in the future part of the country’s democratic process.”

Singh told The Indian Express that the photos will be installed in the principal’s office: “… It is also important for them to know the PM and president of the country.”

South body leaders had earlier said they plan to install statues of freedom fighters and Armymen inside schools.